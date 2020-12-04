Covia Holdings Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Covia Holdings Corporation ("Covia" or the "Company") (OTC: CVIAC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

The investigation focuses on whether Covia issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In a 10-Q Quarterly Report released on May 9, 2019, Covia revealed that it was the subject of an SEC subpoena that was issued on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.” On November 6, 2019, in a second 10-Q Quarterly Report issued by Covia, it was revealed that the SEC had “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.” Based on the facts revealed by these 10-Q filings, shares of Covia fell.

