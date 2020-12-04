3D Display Market Share to Grow at CAGR of 16.3% - Latest Developments, Trends and Analysis
An increasing market of TV, monitor, smart-phone, & tablets and the scope of 3D display penetration offer lucrative opportunities for the 3D display market.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D display market is divided into different segments including region, type, application, access methods, and technology. The region segment is further bifurcated among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the market in terms of revenue in 2016. However, the LAMEA region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.0% during the forecast period.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D display market contributed $45.78 billion in 2016 and is estimated to garner $193.24 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
The sense of depth perception and high adoption of 3D display in the entertainment and gaming industry boost the market growth. Furthermore, an increasing market of TV, monitor, smart-phone and tablets and the scope of 3D display penetration offer lucrative opportunities for the global 3D display market. However, higher cost, access issues, and health-related issues restrict the growth of this market.
On the basis of type, the segment is divided into volumetric, stereoscopic, and HMD. The stereoscopic segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total revenue in 2016 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. However, the HMD segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.5% from 2016 to 2023.
On the basis of application, the segment is divided into TV, smartphone, monitors, mobile computing devices, movie Projectors, HMD, and others. The smartphone segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 40.8% from 2016 to 2023. However, the TV segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total revenue in 2016 and will maintain its dominance by 2023.
On the basis of access methods, the segment is divided into conventional/screen based and micro-display. The conventional/screen-based segment accounted for more than 90% of the total revenue in 2016 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. However, the micro-display segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period.
On the basis of technology, the segment is divided into DLP, PDP, OLED, and LED. The OLED segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.5% through 2023. However, the LED segment accounted for nearly five-sixths of the total revenue in 2016 and will maintain its dominance by 2023.
The key market players explored in the research include Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Sony Corp., Fujifilm Corp. Panasonic Corp., 3DIcon, LG Electronics Inc., 3D fusion, Samsung Electronics Corp., Sharp Corp., and Toshiba Corp. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.
