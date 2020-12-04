Joanna Cain of Global Academic Consultants to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If it’s been some time since you applied to college, it would shock you to learn what the process looks like now. It is a daunting process that studies indicate takes the average student more than 100 hours to complete. The kids are stressed. And parents are stressed even more.

To help students achieve a bright future, educational consultants assist families with determining which schools or programs are the best fit for their child. They also assist in completing the applications in a manner that brands and packages the student’s accomplishments, so that the application stands out to admissions committees. Additionally, educational consultants use their connections at the schools, particularly private day and boarding schools, to ensure that admissions representatives have a full picture of the student and family, and why they are a good fit for the school’s community.

Joanna Cain is an independent educational consultant (IEC) and the founder of Global Academic Consultants (GAC), where she helps families achieve the educational goals they have for their children.

Educational consultants typically specialize in a type of program or student age range. Not Joanna Cain. In addition to serving college-bound students, Joanna also helps families with the application process to private day schools, boarding schools, graduate and professional programs, study abroad and summer programs, vocational training programs, and even wilderness therapy and rehabilitation programs for troubled teens. And GAC is truly global. Joanna helps domestic and international families apply to programs around the world.

Some educational consultants neglect to address the importance of the social-emotional component of education with their clients. Parents of very bright, and even gifted, kids are recognizing that highly competitive learning environments may not be ideal for their child. A student who is very bright may be able to handle the academic workload, but they could face a social or emotional issue, such as anxiety or decreased motivation, that negatively impacts their learning. A registered nurse prior to launching GAC, Joanna understands the mental health needs of children and adolescents, allowing her to communicate intelligently with psychologists, physicians, or counselors who may be involved in the student's life.

Of course, no IEC can guarantee admission to any school or program, and Joanna is no exception. Part of an IEC’s role is to manage family expectations. Students with average grades don’t get admitted to Princeton, and applications cost money, so don’t waste resources applying to schools that are not a good fit for your student.

