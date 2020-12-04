EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market - 2020-2026

Summary:

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM)

In 2016, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS/ODM market rose by 5.17%. In 2016, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. In 2015, mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2015. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak in 2015 and 2016. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2017-2022. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market in 2020.



Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 560260 million in 2019. The market size of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

The following players are covered in this report:

Foxconn

Quanta

Pegtron

Flextronics

Compal

Wistron

Jabil

Inventec

Sanmina

Celestica

New KINPO

USI

Benchmark

Kaifa

PLEXUS

SIIX

Venture

Zollner

UMC



EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Breakdown Data by Type

EMS

ODM



EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Breakdown Data by Application

Computers

Consumer Devices

Servers and Storage

Networking

Emerging

Others



