/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend releases a research report "VERIZON's AR Museum "Cloud Exhibition" is online, WIMI AR+SDK helps 5G digital upgrade". Affected by the epidemic, more and more offline events have been affected, and many events have all been held online. For the exhibition industry, AR is a very good form of display. At present, Verizon, the US telecom operator, has launched an AR application, which allows you to browse the collections of the Smithsonian Museum through AR at home, school, or other places. However, the portal of the current experience is relatively unfriendly, and you need to scan a QR code to enter.



It is understood that there are currently 2.8 million 2D and 3D exhibits in the AR museum application. The 2D exhibits mainly include paintings, and the 3D exhibits are mainly cultural relics. At the same time, the project also received support from the Verizon 5G laboratory project.

Not long ago, Art Basel also announced the launch of its online exhibition hall, allowing more art galleries to have closer contact with the works originally to be presented at the Art Basel Hong Kong exhibition through the online exhibition hall.

It is worth mentioning that the British Museum is the world's oldest and most magnificent comprehensive museum with a collection of more than 13 million items. Due to space constraints, there are still a large number of collections that have not been publicly displayed.

WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on computer visual Hologram cloud services. WIMI's business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, as well as Hologram AR online and offline advertising. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI plans to use Hologram AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face replacement technology as its core technologies, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support Hologram cloud platform services and 5G communication Hologram applications.

In terms of native AR experience, when virtual information is superimposed in a live 3D scene based on 3D graphics, the role of 5G broadband is to improve the real-time loading speed of multimedia content such as 3D models, without having to download to the local in advance, but directly load from the cloud when needed, reducing the computing burden of terminal equipment. In fast-moving scenarios, 5G makes it possible to synchronize real-time data at the millisecond level and ensures the smoothness of AR terminals.

WIMI services will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the cooperation of 5G's high speed and low latency, the average transmission delay of remote communication and data transmission from the system terminal to the service server is about 6ms, which is much lower than the 4G network transmission delay. It guarantees the Hologram AR's long-distance communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay. Moreover, it also assures the richness and diversity of multi-terminal remote coordination, and time interaction, which makes the collaboration of end + cloud collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications will enable WIMI's Hologram AR advertising business and Hologram AR entertainment business, as well as Hologram interactive entertainment, Hologram conference, Hologram social networking, Hologram communications, Hologram family, will be based on the core technologies of 5G+AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face change technology to achieve effective growth.

The industry predicts that, for 2020 and the future, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications based on 5G networks, such as VR/AR applications, industrial Internet, and so on, will explode with the maturity of 5G networks, and the number of global connections is expected to reach 100 billion by 2025. In the coming 5G era, AR will have more expectations and will generate more considerable social value.

