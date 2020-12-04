Learn how to handle your CrankaTsuris to make the world a happier and healthier place with new book

Steven Joseph announces publication of ‘A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness’

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKON, N.J., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Joseph’s ultimate guide to using crankiness titled “A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness: The CrankaTsuris Method” (published by Archway Publishing) explores how to be cranky while still having fun and making everyone happy.

The self-help book closely examines all the different situations that can cause crankiness or a “CrankaTsuris,” and gives the reader guidance on how to better handle their CrankaTsuris to make the world a happier and healthier place. “A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness” features many different stories that include a talking caterpillar, a talking dog and a talking fly. Cain and Able and many others make a special appearance. Given the seriousness of the Common CrankaTsuris, this book assists the reader in both the diagnosis and treatment of the Common CrankaTsuris.

“I want my readers to feel that they have permission to embrace their own crankiness, but discard the shackles of any pain that their crankiness may cause,” Joseph says.

“A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness” is available from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Grownup-Guide-Effective-Crankiness-Crankatsuris/dp/1480893811

“A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness”

By Steven Joseph

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781480893818

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781480893818

E-Book | 206 pages | ISBN 9781480893825

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Steven Joseph is an attorney, son of a Holocaust survivor, marathon runner, and author of the children’s book “The Last Surviving Dinosaur: The TyrantoCrankaTsuris.” He resides in Hoboken, New Jersey. More information is available at www.StevenJosephAuthor.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

