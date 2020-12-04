Teledermatology Market to Rise at 24.3% CAGR till 2027 Driven by the Integration of Concepts such as AI and IoT, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Teledermatology Market Research Report Are 3Gen, Ksyos, MetaOptima, 3Derm, VigNet Inc., Maple, MDLIVE Inc., CureSkin, Ping an Good Doctor, FirstDerm and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global teledermatology market size is projected to reach USD 44.86 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The market was worth USD 4.83 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.04 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2020 – DermTech, announced the launch of its DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay, a telemedicine solution to enable remote use of its non-invasive adhesive patch test for melanoma detection.

April 2020 – Sakhiya Skin Clinic in India, announced the launch of cost free skin care treatment facilities via teledermatology platforms.

Teledermatology is the combination of telehealth and dermatology and involves concepts such as AI and IoT. It is one of the most popular applications of e-health and telemedicine and serves the purpose of transferring medical information across longer as well as shorter distances through audio, video, and data communication.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/teledermatology-market-103491





Teledermatology Manufacturers Among the Very Few Who Have Benefited from the Covid-19 Pandemic

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic in several industries across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments across the world are compelled to implement strict measures to curb the spread of the disease.

As a result, people have been forced to stay indoors due to the strict lockdowns and social distancing practices implemented worldwide. Although the pandemic has had a daunting effect on several industries, that certainly hasn’t been the case for teledermatology companies. The surge in use of concepts such as telehealth and telemedicine has boded well for the growth of the overall teledermatology market in the past few months.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/teledermatology-market-103491





Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing investments in product R&D and the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years.

The rising investments will also open up a flexible application scope, therefore creating a broader growth spectrum for the companies operating at a global as well as regional level. In April 2020, Sakhiya Skin Clinic announced the launch of free skin care treatment facilities across India.





Quick Buy - Teledermatology Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103491





North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.

The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the regional market. The coronavirus outbreak will have a significant impact on the growth of the regional market in the coming years, particularly due to the rising demand for telemedicine tools in the past few months.

It is likely that the increasing awareness regarding the use of online platforms even after the pandemic will encourage manufacturers in this region and this will subsequently influence the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.04 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/teledermatology-market-103491





List of companies profiled in the Teledermatology Market report:

3Gen

Ksyos

MetaOptima

3Derm

VigNet Inc.

Maple

MDLIVE Inc.

CureSkin

Ping an Good Doctor

FirstDerm

Other Players





Global Teledermatology Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Products

• Services

o Teleconsultation

o Telemonitoring

o Tele-education

o Others

By Modality

• Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

• Real-time (Synchronous)

• Others

By End User

• Healthcare Facilities

• Home Care

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Rest of the World (RoW)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/teledermatology-market-103491





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Biomaterials Market Share and Industry Analysis, By Material (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, and Natural), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Skin Cancer Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Melanoma and Non-Melanoma), By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, and Others), By Biomarker (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Myoglobin, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Asthma Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Long-Term Control Medications, and Quick-Relief Medications), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Inhaled), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Legionella Testing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Culture Media, Urine Antigen Testing (UAT), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Serology, and Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) test; By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



