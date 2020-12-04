Temporary Shelters Market Supported Through Government Funding

Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Temporary Shelters Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Temporary shelters provide short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, homeless, runaway youth, and patients and families caught in medical crisis. These establishments may operate through their own shelters or may subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels. According to temporary shelters market research, the increase in government funds for temporary housing contributed to the growth of the homeless and temporary shelters industry. For instance, the federal government of Canada announced plans to give $15 million for temporary housing in Toronto. These funds will be utilized to solve capacity issues at local shelters and respite centers. In June 2020, $11 million was funded by the government to the city to cover similar expenses. Government funds are one of the many sources of income for temporary shelters and an increase in the funds from the government will, therefore, boost the temporary shelters industry.

The global temporary shelters market is expected to grow from $37.48 billion in 2019 to $38.75 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.39%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment and governments across the world are funding the organizations to provide shelter for the homeless during the pandemic. The market is then expected to recover and reach $48.39 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.69%. The regions covered in the global temporary shelters market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, with Western Europe accounting for the largest share in the market.

