New book gives a glimpse of the ‘convivio’ food culture and the traditions of an Italian table

Lucy Ann Vallera Luhan shares her family dining experience in ‘Convivio through the decades’

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucy Ann Vallera Luhan, a Southern California restaurateur, shares insights on how to bring about quality time around the table and a healthier lifestyle by recounting her experiences and memories as a first-generation Italian-American.

In “Convivio through the decades” (published by Xlibris UK), Luhan compares the food culture in the two countries that she loves — America and Italy. Here, she helps readers understand the value of having family dinner table and real food. She also demonstrates the importance of “Convivio,” an Italian word that refers to enjoying time together with family and friends at the table, as the antithesis to fast food, which, she believes, contribute to the food-related illnesses in the western world. She hopes that by relating her family practices and personal observations, readers will be encouraged to consider incorporating Italian food culture into their daily lives, to bring back the he art of dining and enjoy “convivio” in the table.

“Parents who want to feed their children well must introduce them real food before that age of 5,” the author states. “The world should learn from the Italians who had less social ills than other societies until they started to leave the dinner table.”

“Convivio through the decades” will appeal to those who want to know and learn more about the Mediterranean diet, longevity, health, as well as the difference between Italian and American food cultures. The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Convivio-Through-Decades-Abruzzo-American/dp/1543489745.

“Convivio through the decades”

By Lucy Ann Vallera Luhan

Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 316 pages | ISBN 9781543489750

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 316 pages | ISBN 9781543489743

E-Book | 316 pages | ISBN 9781543489736

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lucy Ann Vallera Luhan, a first-generation Italian born in Connecticut, was raised in a European household where old traditional values and customs prevailed. She has earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Minnesota, followed a Master’s of Science from Boston. She has studied in Italy and Mexico on scholarships and has lived abroad in England, Spain, France, Italy and Argentina. Luhan, a graduate of the Yale University summer Language Institute in New Haven, Connecticut, was also honored as a Pavanna debutant into Connecticut society. Soon she became a successful restaurateur with an active catering service. Luhan’s upbringing and passion for convivio led her to spend 35 years as a restaurateur in Southern California, and eventually inspired her to open Villa Lucia, a bed and breakfast/cooking school in Tuscany, Italy. Visit www.lucyluhan.com for more details.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8620 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Marketing Services XlibrisUK 0-800-014-8620 marketingservices@xlibrispublishing.co.uk