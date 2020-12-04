2020 Sucked. We Want to Make 2021 The Best Year Ever

The Best Year Club

By getting everyone to commit to doing one good deed every month for the whole of 2021 we intend to make 2021 the best year ever.

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best Year Club today announced the launch of a new initiative that wants to help us put the trials and tribulations of 2020 behind us by making 2021 the best year ever.

The concept is simple, by providing users with a platform where they can track, share, and commit to 12 simple, selfless good deeds in 2021 we want to create a momentum of doing good and giving back that will help elevate 2021 to become a year of global healing.

The Best Year Club is simple, it’s a website. Once the user commits to doing 12 good deeds by signing up, they will:

* Receive periodic reminders throughout 2021, prompting them to complete their good deed and log it on the site.

* The site will share inspiration and ideas of good deeds everyone an undertakes, large and small.

* Users who wish to inspire others can build a profile that displays their deeds which can be shared with others.

You can find the project now at [https://thebestyear.club](https://thebestyear.club/) .

## About The Creator.

Phil Bennett is a Brit living in Berlin, Germany he works as a software developer at a large Fintech company in Germanys growing tech capital. Like everyone else he’s had a miserable 2020, he had great travel plans and even intended to get married this year.

None of these things happened; instead, he spent most of the year inside eating snacks and watching terrible TV. He vowed to make 2021 better by doing one good deed everything month but then thought “why not try and get other people to commit to this as well”.

He used the only skills he has, website building, to start [thebestyear.club](http://thebestyear.club/) as a way to try and multiply his effort in 2021 and make it the best year ever.