Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the Greenhouse Horticulture market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24260 million by 2025, from $ 19590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Greenhouse Horticulture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Greenhouse Horticulture market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Greenhouse Horticulture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Plastic

Glass

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Richel

Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech

Hoogendoorn

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Dalsem

Certhon

Priva

Van Der Hoeven

Ceres greenhouse

Oritech

Netafim

Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Top Greenhouses

Rough Brothers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Greenhouse Horticulture market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Greenhouse Horticulture market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Greenhouse Horticulture market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Greenhouse Horticulture market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Greenhouse Horticulture market space?

What are the Greenhouse Horticulture market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Greenhouse Horticulture market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Greenhouse Horticulture market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Greenhouse Horticulture market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Greenhouse Horticulture market?

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture by Company

4 Greenhouse Horticulture by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued……………………

