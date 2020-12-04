Global Smart Farming Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Smart Farming – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

According to the publisher, the Global Smart Farming Market is accounted for $5.77 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for food production, and rising population and shortage of agricultural lands are key driving factors for the smart farming market. Furthermore, growing implementation of advanced technologies in farming for maximum profitability and production, availability of low-cost cloud services, increasing need for remote monitoring services, increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity, reduction in cost of sensors, rising governments’ support towards smart farming, government’s support to adopt modern agricultural techniques and rising adoption of big data & IoT in smart farming are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, high initial capital investment, Lack of Standardization and increasing level of e-waste are expected to hamper the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Farming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

John Deere

Raven Industries

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

Trimble

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Farming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Farming are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

