HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 3, 2020

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Two Additional Deaths and 144 New Cases Reported Today

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more O‘ahu residents. A woman, 80-years-old or older, had been hospitalized with underlying conditions. A man, in the 70-79-year-old age group, had also been in the hospital and had underlying conditions.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 118 15,540 Hawai‘i 7 1,613 Maui 14 565 Kaua‘i 2 116 Moloka‘i 0 18 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 228 Total Cases 144 18,186++ Deaths 2 246

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2020 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-2, O‘ahu-52, Kauai-1

++As a result of updated information, two (2) cases from O‘ahu were dropped from the counts.

Weekly Cluster Report is Attached

Office of Enterprise Technology Services:

Safe Travels Digital Platform Updated

The Safe Travels Digital platform’s help page has undergone a major update that includes new information to assist travelers navigate their way around the web form. Highlights of the updates to the website https://ets.hawaii.gov/travelhelp/ include:

How to download a quality PDF of a test result from a trusted testing partner

Examples of accepted test forms from trusted testing and travel partners

Other important information.

It is critical that travelers obtain the correct test form from a trusted testing partner and upload it into the Safe Travels Digital platform, in the correct format, to avoid being rejected by the system.

Travelers are required to have their negative test results uploaded and validated by the Safe Travels platform before they depart to Hawai‘i or have a hard paper copy of a negative test result in hand when they arrive. Failure to do so, will result in a 14-day quarantine.

Department of Public Safety:

Mass Inmate Testing Continues

Surge testing of Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ continues. Of the 123 active positive cases, 117 have been medically cleared and considered recovered. The next round of surge testing results is pending. Retesting of all negative cases will continue until there are no positives. The current test results of the Hawai‘i inmate population at Saguaro are broken down as follows:

Negative inmates will remain in a precautionary quarantine while they undergo repeat surge testing. There are currently 1,079 inmates housed at Saguaro. PSD has established an information hotline with recorded updates on the Saguaro testing at: 808-587-1421.

Surge testing at Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) is also ongoing. Of the three (3) inmate results received today, two (2) were negative and one (1) was inconclusive. The active positive inmate cases remain unchanged at 134. All 26 staff results received were negative and nine (9) of eleven (11) staff who reported positive cases have been cleared to return to work. DOH is continuing its contact tracing. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

8,228 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 8,228 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,690 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,674 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]