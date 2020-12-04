Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,531 in the last 365 days.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — President approves Gov. Ige’s request to extend federal funding for Hawaii National Guard COVID-19 assistance

HONOLULU – The federal government has approved Gov. David Ige’s request for an extension of funding that will allow the Hawai‘i National Guard to continue with COVID-19 assistance across the state through March 31, 2021.

The Hawai‘i National Guard’s citizen soldiers and airmen are performing critical missions such as contact tracing, working on mobile swab teams, health education for at-risk populations, screening, food and medical supply distribution and much more. In addition, the State of Hawai‘i anticipates the need for the Hawai‘i National Guard’s support in executing COVID-19 vaccination distribution plans.

“The President’s approval of this funding extension will enable the Hawai‘i National Guard to continue to provide much needed assistance as we respond to this nationwide public health crisis and continue our effort to protect our communities, save lives and minimize human suffering,” said Gov. Ige.

“President Trump’s approval of Gov. Ige’s extension request allows the Hawai‘i National Guard to continue the critical response missions in support of the state and counties,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, adjutant general for the State of Hawai‘i.

It costs approximately $8.5 million per month to fund National Guard emergency assistance activities associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posed by the COVID-19 virus. Under 32 U.S.C. 502(f), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of the Department of Homeland Security will fund 75 percent of the cost, with the state funding 25 percent – or about $2 million per month. The funding would cover 800 soldiers and airmen, and the state has the ability to request additional funding for up to 1,300 soldiers and airmen.

Hawai‘i is among 47 states and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to receive the funding extension.

See the Presidential Memorandum here: Memo

###

 

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

You just read:

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — President approves Gov. Ige’s request to extend federal funding for Hawaii National Guard COVID-19 assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.