Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy 12.3.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Francisco County Sheriff’s Deputy Linton Earl Martin, Sr.:

“Jennifer and I express our deepest sorrow and condolences to Deputy Martin’s family, friends and co-workers at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Martin selflessly protected and served the citizens of San Francisco for nearly two decades. His dedication to his community will not be forgotten.”

On December 1, Deputy Martin, 56, was on duty at the San Francisco County Jail #3 in San Bruno when he suffered an apparent heart attack. Deputy Martin was immediately transported to Mills Peninsula Hospital in San Mateo, where he passed away.

Deputy Martin served with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office for 19 years. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his sons, Linton Jr. and Gabriel; his daughters, Malia and Aarika; and his granddaughter, Sophia. His son, Linton Martin, Jr. is also a San Francisco County Sheriff’s Deputy.

In honor of Deputy Martin, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

