The Covid Pandemic and Unprofessional Repairs Left This Popular Troy, NY Haunted House in Precarious Condition

The Enslin House Xmas 2019 The Enslin House Damaged Porch

The Covid pandemic has created not only early and tragic fatalities but has also caused other damages. Leaving the house in a precarious hauntingly coundition.

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid pandemic has created not only early and tragic fatalities but has also caused other damages. The latter case is well illustrated by the experience of real estate broker and author Michele Cynthia, living in Troy, New York, who recently lost her mother, and is now left with her ancestral home – a haunted house in the historical Lansingburgh, which has even been featured in movies and TV series - in a precarious and unusable condition.

The Enslin Haunted Mansion is popular with tourists, filmmakers, and those who want to spend an unforgettable day or night exploring and moving around its spooky rooms and spaces. The luxurious amenities and great ambiance make the Enslin Haunted Mansion a popular destination for short term stopovers. Past guests have included actors, musicians, baseball coaches, and paranormal investigators.

Michele and her mother lived a somewhat normal life before the pandemic broke out. Michele relocated from Westchester County to her family home in 2013 to care for her mother full time after diagnosed with dementia and shortly after her eighteen year old son died from cancer. Michele was devastated, but there were more problems on the horizon. Her house needed urgent repairs, and so she contracted a 100-year-old construction business and signed a contract for repairs. "I trusted they knew what they were doing because of their long-standing reputation, work ethics have certainly changed"

The repairs did not go well. The work was begun even though the contractor did not possess the required permit for the repairs. After an unprofessional attempt, the house was left in a vulnerable position for three weeks. After a rain and snow storm the porch slightly collapsed. She consulted with another contractor from Westchester County who advised Michele not to enter the house, the first snow load will cause more damage. To fix the house would require triple the amount quoted, and Michele can’t afford it, nor is there any option for a full demolition, as that would cost even more.

“The whole situation was played out unprofessionally. This home cannot be fixed without full demolition. I can’t even sell or rent the house,” says Michele.

Michele is currently paying a short term rental for three months, and his insurer has refused to pay for additional living expenses. Her haunted Troy house, home to six generations, hosted an attractive Cabaret restaurant when Michele’s great grandfather ran the affairs, and subsequently became a hospice and funeral home after the arrival of her great grandmother from Bavaria. "So many emotional memories and spirits possess this beautiful family home, if my grandfather was here he would not tolerate the disrespect," she says. "I can't imagine how people sleep at night

With the current situation of the house, Michele Cynthia is worried that the haunted house will lose its attraction, and she will no longer be able to rent or even sell it out. She is hopeful since the last eight years has been an uphill battle caring for her mother full-time keeping her in their family home.