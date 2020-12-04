Premier Dentistry of Eagle Merges with Dental Artistry

The merger is a result of Dr. Michael Seyler’s retirement, who faithfully served the Eagle community for decades.

EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two reputable dental offices in Eagle, Idaho, Premier Dentistry of Eagle and Dental Artistry, are pleased to announce the merger of their offices to become known as Premier Dentistry of Eagle.Set alongside the beautiful Boise River, Premier Dentistry of Eagle offers high-quality, gentle dental care that is critical for a healthy smile and overall wellbeing. The office provides a wide breadth of comprehensive dental treatments, including family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, wisdom teeth removal, IV sedation, same-day dental crowns, preventative cleaning, and more.In the company’s most recent news, Premier Dentistry of Eagle is excited to announce they have officially merged with Dental Artistry, maintaining the Premier Dentistry of Eagle name. This merger has enabled Dr. Michael Seyler to retire, while hand-selecting his replacement – Dr. Shane Porter. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Dr. Porter will confidently continue to provide comfortable, high-quality dental services to both patient bases.“After serving the valley for over 20 years, we are thrilled to have found Dr. Porter and his team,” says Dr. Seyler. “As such, we are confident our patients will be in great hands, receiving the same experienced and compassionate care they have come to trust.”“I couldn’t be more pleased about the recent merger with Dental Artistry,” states Dr. Porter. “Dr. Seyler and his team have provided such exceptional care to their patients over the years and I am honored he is confident our staff will continue to keep them healthy and happy as we move forward.”The two offices will officially become one starting in January 2021, with the newly expanded practice serving patients at 45 W Cottonwood Court, #110, Eagle, Idaho 83616.As a result of the merger, patients will be offered a broader range of in-house dental services with an expanded team of dental hygienists and assistants. Dr. Porter will focus his energy and expertise on treating patients with the latest innovations in dental technology, including digital intraoral x-rays, Cone Beam CT (3D x-ray images), same-day crowns, IV sedation, and advanced surgical procedures, just to name a few.For more information about Premier Dentistry of Eagle, please visit the company’s website at https://www.premierdentistryofeagle.com/ About the CompanySince 1999, the team of Premier Dentistry of Eagle has proudly provided exceptional dentistry in Eagle, Idaho, as well as the surrounding communities of Boise, Star, Meridian, Garden City, and Middleton. The office provides a host of preventative and emergency dental services, customized to suit the needs of every patient’s individual needs.