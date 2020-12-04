“UNWRAP” THE GIFT OF RELAXATION THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH HANDMADE BATH BOMBS BY SEA SALT SUDS

Sea Salt Suds Set of 6 XL 5.5oz Bath Bombs Sea Salt Suds Logo Sea Salt Suds Assortment

MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Tis the season for gift giving and family-owned premium bath bomb company Sea Salt Suds is excited to help shoppers offer the gift of relaxation this season with its sea-inspired self-care bathing experience. Sea Salt Suds offers the perfect gift-giving set for the holidays featuring six extra-large, 5.5- ounce bath bombs, in unique scents, inspired by the seaside: Ocean Mist, Seaside Sangria, Hawaiian Rain, Sun Kissed, Twisted Mermaid and Beach Bum.

Each bath bomb is handmade with love in the USA and utilizes high-quality ingredients such as nourishing vitamin E, shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, and pure essential oils. Each bath bomb is then complete with the addition of dead sea salt and pure kaolin clay, which helps to soften and soothe tired skin. In short, Sea Salt Suds bath bombs provide not only a superior bathing experience filled with a sea-inspired aroma, but they are amazing for your skin

Finally, each set is packaged in a special gift box that is ideal for giving, as well as storing your high-quality bath bombs before they ever hit the water to burst, fizz, and foam. “We are so excited to be able to offer our premium bath bombs this gift giving season and to be able to spread the joy of relaxation with one simple box,” said Sea Salt Suds Co-Founder, Amy Blair. “We love self-care just as much as you do and there’s no doubt that this year, we all need a lot of it.”

Sea Salt Suds was born earlier this year at the height of the pandemic after Amy and her husband set out to help their eldest son fight his irrational fear of the bathtub. The couple managed to bring the fun back to bath time with bath bombs and in doing so, discovered a need for quality bath products on the market.

Sea Salt Suds is available for purchase via the brand’s website at seasaltsuds.com or via the Amazon marketplace. The Sea Salt Suds Set of 6 is sold for $29.99 US.

About Sea Salt Suds Sea Salt Suds is a family-owned premium bath bomb company that is committed to delivering a sea-inspired self-care bathing experience. Founded in 2020, by husband and wife duo, it offers high-quality handmade bath bombs that are paraben free, cruelty free, and safe for all skin types.