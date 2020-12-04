Soldier System Market to Reach USD 15.19 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research

The increasing importance of soldier systems and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the soldier system market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soldier System Market is forecast to be worth USD 15.19 billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on modern battlefield managing techniques, adoption of updated equipment for networking, surveillance, combat simulation, data warfare for better decision making, spontaneous action, and intelligence facilities are some key reasons boosting the growth of the market.

Additionally, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision-making advantages with the help of next-generation machinery & information technology are the crucial drivers for market development.

The global soldier system market is expected to remain a highly competitive and fragmented landscape, constituting a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2019, The Defense, Space & Security segment of The Boeing Company in El Segundo, California, announced the building of the eleventh U.S. Air Force Wideband Global communication satellite (SATCOM) named WGS-11. This SATCOM created a significant breakthrough in the defense sector for this country.

Higher investment in computing systems, and the usage of premium, customized products are assisting the computing system applications lead the application segment in terms of revenue. The Computing System sub-segment had a 26.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific, led by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea, are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, the growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with economic development, enhancement in the technology industry, would help propel the Soldier System market enforcement.

Key players in the market include The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Soldier System Market on the basis of application, platform, component, technology, and region:

Application Outlook $1 Personal Protection Navigation & Imaging System Communication & Networking System Surveillance & Reconnaissance Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

Platform Outlook $1$1 Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Devices Software Display Devices Imaging Devices Night Vision Devices Tracking Devices Wired Communication Devices & Wireless Communication Devices Protection Equipment Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Wearable Devices Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



