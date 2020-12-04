MEDIA ALERT: Markkula Center for Applied Ethics Shines Spotlight on Post-Election Reconciliation
What:
Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics presents its latest Ethics Spotlight on Post-Election Reconciliation. The collection of essays is authored by SCU faculty, scholars, and ethicists. Some of the perspectives featured in the collection include:
“How to Restore Trust in the National Government” by John Pelissero (@1pel), senior scholar in government ethics at Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and a professor emeritus of political science from Loyola University Chicago.
“Keys to Unlocking Reconciliation After the Election” by Thomas Plante, (@ThomasPlante) Augustin Cardinal Bea, SJ professor of psychology, faculty scholar with the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, and adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine.
“Solidarity (not reconciliation) Offers a Path for Public Discourse in a Fractured Society” by Anita Varma (@anitawrites), assistant director of Journalism & Media Ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and a visiting lecturer in journalism ethics at UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism.
Why:
After a highly contentious election, our country remains as polarized as ever. Whether it is through social media platforms, cable news shows, talk radio, or face-to-face interactions, our society has lost the fine art of thoughtful, reflective, mature, and reasoned dialogue and debate. Is there any hope of reversing this disturbing and destructive trend?
Where:
Visit the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics’ website to view the analysis at: https://www.scu.edu/ethics-spotlight/post-election-reconciliation/.
This resource is part of the Ethics Spotlight series which provides analysis of our society’s most pressing issues. Previous Spotlights have analyzed topics including the re-opening of schools after Covid, systemic racism, the climate crisis, and many others.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
