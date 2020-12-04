Casting Director Producer and Radio Host Susan McCray Hosts Club Suzanne a radio night club on ksav.org

Radio On-Demand Nightclub - Club Suzanne hosted by radio host Susan McCray begins Friday December 11 on KSAV.org

CA, US, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When is the last time you’ve been to a night club? During this crazy time of not being able to mingle with friends to have a drink and enjoy live entertainment, Radio host of Kaleidoscope on KSAV.org Susan McCray, is inviting you to enjoy night club entertainment at the best possible venue - your hone.

Starting Friday December 11th you are invited to Club Suzanne featuring the music artistry of singer Corliss Dale and pianist Lou Forestieri with his trio.

Club Suzanne is located at KSAV.org - Since it is presented by Susan’s show Kaleidoscope it will be listed On-Demand under Kaleidoscope on KSAV.org starting Friday December 11, 2020. No need for reservations - Dress Casual - relax and enjoy a night club atmosphere within the comforts of your own home. Here’s good news - since you live at the venue you don’t have to drive home so stay and have one more for the road!

As a casting director/producer, radio host, Susan McCray knows daily life can be a bit crazy and being able to relax and enjoy is important - especially during this time. Being entertained by talented musicians as Corliss Dale and Lou Forestieri with the best trio in the business with no cover charge is really the best!

Susan McCray’s Kaleidoscope Presents Club Suzanne - beginning Friday December 11 at KSAV.org On-Demand under Kaleidoscope with Susan McCray. And, don’t forget to listen to Kaleidoscope with Susan McCray every Friday at 7 a.m. on both coasts or On-Demand at KSAV.org.