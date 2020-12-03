(Subscription required) Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, major reforms will affect the juvenile justice system, the treatment of misdemeanor offenders, the rights of ex-felons, law enforcement practices, and inequitable sentencing. Additional reforms targeting bias in juror selection will become effective at a later date.
You just read:
Opinion: 2021 signals a new day for criminal justice in California
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.