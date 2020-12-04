Newsom, who has not said when he’ll make an announcement on Harris’ successor, is facing an onslaught of competing pressures over what is perhaps one of the most pivotal and politically consequential decisions he will make during his first two years in office.
You just read:
As Newsom mulls over a U.S. Senate pick, Latino lawmakers and activists say it’s their time
