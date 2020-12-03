FormFactor to Participate in the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2020

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 12th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on December 16, 2020.



The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at http://investors.formfactor.com/.

About The 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 12 of the participating management teams from 8:15a.m. until 5:15p.m. EST on December 16th. In addition, each management team will present a pre-recorded company overview, which will be available to investors to view on the conference website approximately 24 hours in advance of the Summit.

The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020 currently include:

ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO) and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Intro-act is sponsoring the conference.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is December 10, 2020.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: laura@ga-ir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About FormFactor:



FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com

FORM-F