Fish and Game seeks information about a bull moose poaching incident in Unit 54, south of Twin Falls

On October 24, 2020 a hunter in Game Management Unit 54 south of Twin Falls who was hunting near Deadline Ridge found a dead bull moose that had been left to rot. The hunter contacted local Fish and Game officials who found an adult bull moose in a significant level of decomposition indicating it was killed in August or early September, 2020.

Antlers recovered from a bull moose killed illegally in Game Management Unit 54

Evidence at the scene revealed the bull moose had been shot with a firearm and left to waste. Further investigation revealed none of the moose hunters with moose tags in Unit 54 had shot and lost a wounded moose during their hunts in the area.

Anyone with information regarding a potential closed season hunting violation and wanton waste of the bull moose is encouraged to call either the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, Officer Jim Stirling at 208-539-4408, or the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.