Esteemed Little Rock Business Makes a Comeback With a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Brand New Studio
West Little Rock celebrates Excel Academy and their 30+ yrs of business by cutting the ribbon to officially commemorate the opening for their brand new studio.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15th at our new home in the Pavillion in the Park: 8201 Cantrell Rd. Ste. 235 Little Rock, AR 72227
Excel Academy will celebrate the Ribbon Cutting of their new training center after 30 years of success both locally and internationally.
Their academy is one of the most renowned and respected businesses in the state teaching young people of Arkansas skills that have produced successful professionals not only in the entertainment industry, but in many other career fields such as medicine, education, law, journalism, engineering, and photography.
The distinguished Little Rock business is excited to announce recent additions to their curriculum, as well as introduce new team members to the Excel staff and up and coming talent.
Excel has been a very important part of the Arkansas culture for over thirty years, and after a short break has made a groundbreaking return, now offering a series of new courses to students and community members. Excel's international award-winning curriculum has empowered countless individuals to excel both personally and professionally over the years. Whether your goal is personal development or a firm foundation for a career in acting or modeling, our classes will enable you to focus on technique while at the same time enrich your life with a new found confidence.
According to mental health counselor, author, screenwriter, and Excel Academy’s proud owner, Summer Moody, the event will unveil an exciting new module series of training courses on excellence and empowerment that encompasses life changing personal and professional development skills including body language, social and professional etiquette, and so much more. Join them in commemorating this new age of business at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
For more information please contact us at (501)-683-8850 or by email at audra@excelmt.com
