Circular Systems™ launches their first Agraloop™ BioFibre™ textiles made from waste with major global fashion brand

Agraloop™ BioFibre™, a natural fiber derived from food-crop waste, is available for the first time for consumers to wear with a global fashion brand.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agraloop™ BioFibre™, a new high-quality natural fiber derived from food-crop waste, is available for the first time for consumers to wear with a global fashion brand. The Agraloop™, by Circular Systems™, is an innovative fiber processing technology that upgrades low-value crop-residues from agriculture production, like oilseed hemp, to a spinnable fiber using their proprietary fiber processing technology. Taking advantage of this previously overlooked waste resource, the Agraloop™ promotes dual-purpose crops that generate more revenue for farmers while supporting regenerative agriculture practices.
Agraloop™ BioFibre™ textiles have been used to craft versatile, elegant, tailored garments in the new collection launching the first week of December. Of particular note is that half of the men’s pieces in the collection make use of sustainable materials by Circular Systems™.
Having grown from proof of concept to market in only three years, Agraloop™ BioFibre™ is a breakthrough innovation now being scaled with major global brands in a cost-effective way. Much of the successful R&D milestones of Agraloop™ BioFibre™ were made possible when Circular Systems™ received the Global Change Award in 2018. The prize is awarded to companies whose work in fashion circularity has the potential to impact change on a large scale. The groundbreaking work of Circular Systems™ was recognized for its ability to disrupt fashion’s typically linear processes, and it has begun to do just that while striving to go beyond zero impact.
“Circular Systems is breaking through with Agraloop™ BioFibre™ after many years of technology development and product R&D. We couldn’t be more excited to premiere our first commercialized products made from Agraloop™ BioFibre™ in this A/W20 Collection. The support from global brands has enabled us to start to put into action a plan for a global rollout of Agraloop Bio-Refinery’s, activating regenerative supply chain systems across the globe, and creating only beneficial effluents in the process.” – Isaac Nichelson, Co-founder and CEO of Circular Systems™
Circular Systems™ is a materials science company focused on creating a net positive impact on our environment, society, and economy through innovation. Our circular plus regenerative technologies provide systemic solutions for transforming waste into valuable fiber, yarn, and fabrics for the fashion industry.
