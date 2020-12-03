Date: December 3, 2020

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-497-6725

State Benefits to Continue for Eligible Claimants after Federal Funding Ends

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) encourages unemployment claimants to utilize employment resources such as the Skills Enhancement Initiative and Workforce Solutions Centers. These employment services as well as state unemployment insurance and State Extended Benefits will continue after CARES Act funding expires on December 26, 2020. The federal CARES Act programs known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ( PUA ) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ( PEUC ) were created through Federal Legislation as temporary assistance programs. For Texans affected by this, the TWC has a number of ways to guide workers to new opportunities and connect them to resources.

Claimants are encourage to utilize:

Skills Enhancement Initiative – The Texas Workforce Commission has partnered with Metrix Learning to help Texas residents brush up on skills to prepare for better employment opportunities. The Metrix online learning platform provides Texans free online job readiness courses. Completion and passage of Metrix learning courses count as work search activities.

MyTXCareer.com and WorkinTexas.com – MyTXCareer provides new users an easy streamlined way to register for WorkinTexas.com. WorkinTexas.com is a comprehensive online job search resource and matching system developed and maintained by the Texas Workforce Commission. WorkInTexas.com provides recruiting assistance to Texas employers of all types and sizes, and job search assistance to anyone seeking work in Texas.

Workforce Solutions Centers – TWC ’s Workforce Solutions Partners have over 180 offices around the state and help Texans find work. They offer free services such as access to thousands of job postings, job search resources, training programs and help with exploring career options, resumé and application preparation, career development, and more. Find your local office here.

Virtual Job Fairs – With many traditional job fairs restricted due to COVID-19, Workforce Development Boards across Texas are sponsoring virtual job fairs. These events help connect workers with employment opportunities in a virtual setting that protects the health and safety of attendees. Find a list of upcoming hiring events here.

Child Care – TWC ’s child care services program subsidizes child care for low-income families, promoting long-term self-sufficiency by enabling parents to work or attend workforce training or education activities. Our child care program also educates parents about the availability of quality child care, which enhances children’s early learning.

For the PEUC and PUA programs the last week that TWC will pay benefits on any pandemic program claim is the week ending December 26, 2020. The end of these CARES Act programs is not a TWC decision. Both programs were created by the U.S. Congress, so any extension would need to come through Congressional action. Claimants cannot appeal the ending of these programs with TWC .

For more information on eligibility requirements, available benefits and COVID-19 unemployment programs, visit COVID-19 Resources Employers or COVID-19 Resources Job Seekers. For more information and questions about the unemployment process, visit TWC’s COVID-19 FAQ page.

