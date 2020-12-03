Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For December 2020

December 3, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $204 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits ensures that Texans can continue to provide nutritious food for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the USDA for their ongoing partnership as we provide the support and resources that Texas families need during this time." 

"These expanded benefits will continue to help feed families during this ongoing pandemic," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "We also want to remind recipients to protect their health and safety by wearing masks and keeping socially distant when shopping."

The emergency December allotments are in addition to the almost $1.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and November. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.7 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

