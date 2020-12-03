Homicide: 5700 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:35 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members were advised that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services had transported a juvenile victim, unconscious and unresponsive, to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while inside a vehicle, at the listed location.

The decedent has been identified as 1 year-old Carmelo Duncan, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $10,000 bringing the total reward amount to $60,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.