New York State Hearing Aid Dispensing Advisory Board to Meet Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Members of the New York State Hearing Aid Dispensing Advisory Board will meet on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Hearing Aid Dispensing Advisory Board WHAT: Board Meeting via Video Conference Call (WebEx) WHEN: December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=md1411c27e65274d2a2428a889fd22ce7 2. Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: P5TmRakWX55 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 Local: 1-518-549-0500 Access code: 178 506 0940

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

For technical assistance: ------------------------------------------------------- Contact Michael Shannon at: Michael.Shannon@dos.ny.gov

If you plan to attend this WebEx (either by videoconference or phone only), please send your name to the following email address: Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov. You may send this email either before or after the meeting; please reference 12/7/20 NYS HADAB Meeting Attendee. (Note: DOS maintains visitor lists for all public meetings.)

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Denise Tidings at: Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov or (518) 402-4921.

