WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY REMINDS EVERYONE TO GIFT RESPONSIBLY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Olympia, WA (Dec. 2, 2020) – While the holidays may look a little different for many families this year, the importance of gifting responsibly when it comes to lottery tickets has not changed. Many people and families enjoy giving the gift of lottery tickets during the holidays and, though fun to give and receive, Washington’s Lottery reminds everyone that Lottery tickets are not appropriate holiday gifts for children and teens under the age of 18.

“Many adults enjoy playing lottery games for entertainment and it’s critical that we keep this type of gaming only for adults and that people who play keep it fun and know their limits,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery. “We are incredibly proud to be a partner with the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling on Responsible Gambling initiatives and that’s why we regularly remind people that lottery tickets should be purchased by adults, for adults, and that gifts should be given only to adults.”

Data provided by the National Council on Problem Gambling and Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) shows that a large number of young people report their first gambling experience occurs between age 9 and 11, and that early gambling experiences – including lottery products – are a risk factor for later problem gambling. Approximately 80 percent of high-school aged adolescents report having gambled for money during the past year.

"Very few people are aware that problem gambling can begin in adolescence, " said Maureen Greeley, executive director of ECPG. “Many young people report their first lottery tickets have been gifts from parents and other adults in their lives. It’s important to know that there are significant developmental reasons why lottery games and all forms of gambling are prohibited for anyone under 18, and for adults to be role models for responsible gambling."

Washington’s Lottery, along with other state and provincial lotteries across the United States and Canada, are committed to warning parents about the hazards associated with underage lottery gambling. Teens and adults concerned about problem gambling are invited to call ECPG’s Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline at 1.800.547.6133. The Helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will refer callers to counseling available in Washington State, including low- and no-fee services available for those who cannot afford it. More information about problem gambling, including Gamblers Anonymous and GamAnon meetings available throughout Washington State, is available at www.evergreencpg.org. More information also can be found at www.youthgambling.com and from the National Council on Problem Gambling website at www.ncpgambling.org.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

