MFCU Announces Arrest of Woman for Exploiting Disabled Adults

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Many Floridians live in group homes and they deserve to feel safe and secure in those facilities. It’s extremely upsetting that anyone would use their position of employment at a group home to exploit residents depending on them for their care. Today’s arrest should remind criminals that my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will continue to investigate and bring to justice anyone trying to exploit Florida’s Medicaid program and its recipients.”

According to the investigation, Sharria Galloway, a former employee at Thomas House, used two residents’ debit cards to pay her own car loan payments. Galloway also used a cash app to transfer funds totaling more than $2,000 from residents’ bank accounts to her own from Feb. 5 through Feb. 20.

To view the redacted PCA, click