N.D. suffrage play to air on public radio

The North Dakota Woman Suffrage Centennial Committee presents Persistence, a radio play by Kathy Coudle-King of Grand Forks with consultants Barbara Handy-Marchello and Susan Wefald.

Prairie Public will broadcast this radio show on Tuesday, December 15, at 8pm; Sunday, December 20, at 5pm; and Sunday, January 10, at 10am. It will be available online after the December 20 broadcast.

Synopsis of the Radio Play : The struggle to secure full voting rights for women in North Dakota is a story of PERSISTENCE that will inspire audiences of all ages. Even before statehood, women and men in Dakota Territory were fighting to enfranchise women. While there were many women and men who lobbied for full voting rights for women from territorial days through 1920, one woman stands out for the decades of commitment she dedicated to the cause: Elizabeth Preston Anderson. She and Linda Slaughter, the first woman elected to public office in Dakota Territory, come back from the past in this radio drama filled with humor and insight. With voting rights still in the news, this is a very pertinent program today. Running time - approximately 45 minutes.

Funding for this Prairie Public radio production was made possible by the estate of Carolyn Pickard Handy through the generosity of Barbara Handy Marchello. This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

