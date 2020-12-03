IN8bio announces first-in-human Phase 1 trial Update from The University of Kansas Cancer Center using INB-100, IN8bio’s Gamma Delta T-cell product candidate, at ASH 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), today announced an upcoming presentation that provides an update of the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of their product candidate INB-100 at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (“ASH”), which will take place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. INB-100 is designed for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with haploidentical donors.

The poster and accompanying narrated slide presentation is titled, “First-in-Human Phase I Trial of Adoptive Immunotherapy with Ex Vivo Expanded and Activated gamma delta T-Cells Following Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplantation and Post-BMT Cyclophosphamide” and reviews the study design and provides a brief update on enrollment and patient status.

The company reported that, as of abstract submission, three female subjects with acute leukemia had been enrolled in the INB-100 Phase 1 trial, of whom two had been dosed, and that no treatment-related adverse events had been recorded. The trial is continuing to enroll and treat patients. The abstract for the presentation can be found at https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper142876.html.

The poster and slide presentation are jointly authored by the scientific and physician investigators from IN8bio and The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KU Cancer Center), and will be presented by the study’s Principal Investigator, Dr. Joseph McGuirk, Schutte-Speas Professor of Hematology-Oncology, Division Director of Hematological Malignancies and Cellular Therapeutics and Medical Director, Blood and Marrow Transplant at KU Cancer Center.

“This preliminary data report from KU Cancer Center with our allogeneic product candidate, INB-100, demonstrates the absence of significant GvHD in these initial patients,” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of IN8bio. “This suggests that gamma delta T-cells delivered as an off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapy may be well tolerated and have significant potential to treat patients with serious and life-threatening cancers.”

Dr. McGuirk, commented, “Potentially curative stem cell transplants using partially matched donors -- called haploidentical transplants – have greatly expanded access to stem cell transplantation. The infusion of donor-derived gamma delta T-cells from the stem cell donor, offers the hope of diminishing this risk of relapse and curing more patients.”

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio’s technology incorporates drug-resistant immunotherapy (DRI), which has been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which is a difficult to treat brain tumor that progresses rapidly, and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding the curative potential of its product candidates, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

