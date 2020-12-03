Core Assurance Partners Announces Southeast Expansion with New Deputy Managing Director Rob Huber
Rob Huber, Managing Director, Core Assurance Atlanta, LLC
Core Assurance Partners, Inc. announced that Rob Huber joined the firm as deputy managing director of Core Assurance Atlanta, LLC, a newly formed subsidiary.VIRGINIA BEACH, VA., UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Assurance Partners, Inc. announced that Rob Huber has joined the firm as deputy managing director of Core Assurance Atlanta, LLC, a newly formed subsidiary.
In this role, Huber will be responsible for strategic growth in the Southeast, building synergies with the firm's existing team and resources. Additionally, Huber will seek new and foster existing partnerships for the firm, building on the traditional niche markets Core Assurance Partners serves. Huber will work closely with Core Assurance Chairman, Tom Rutherfoord, leading the firm's expansion and continuing to build a world-class risk management and insurance brokerage operation.
Huber joins Core Assurance Atlanta, having most recently been with GuideOne Insurance, where he served in an executive role leading sales, marketing, and field underwriting. Prior to that, Huber held leadership roles with CNA, ACE (now Chubb), and AIG following his education at Woodberry Forest School and Davidson College.
"Rob is an accomplished executive with significant insurance experience, and he will be a complementary addition to our team," said Zack Brandau, a founding principal of Core Assurance. "Rob's extensive connections in the insurance industry will prove valuable as we accelerate growth in 2021."
About Core Assurance Partners
Core Assurance Partners is an insurance, surety, and risk management firm based in Virginia. The privately held company was launched in 2017 by a team of insurance entrepreneurs with decades of global industry experience. Core Assurance Partners delivers tailored risk solutions for businesses and private clients. Through innovation and collaboration, the company provides superior results for its clients and partners with the industry's most respected and recognized insurance companies. For more information, visit www.coreassurance.com
