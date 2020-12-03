Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Nationally Recognized Top-Producer, Alison Elder of the Elder Group Tahoe

/EIN News/ -- TRUCKEE, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, a franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed the powerhouse Elder Group Tahoe, led by Alison Elder. The Elder Group, and Alison, have been recognized locally and nationally for their exponential luxury sales volume success, as well as their involvement in many community efforts throughout the Lake Tahoe region. United in the brokerage culture and vision, Alison joins the Lake Tahoe operations as an equity partner, bringing her talents and expertise to the network of associates and staff of Corcoran Global Living.

For over 25 years, Alison Elder’s inimitable business model has led to a level of accomplishments for her real estate clients that only few can claim. Her many accolades and achievements include ranking No. 21 of “Top Small Teams” nationally for REAL Trends; ranking among the top five agents worldwide with her previous firm, Engel & Völkers, since 2017; and being named “Best Real Estate Agent in America” by REAL Trends since 2015. Leveraging her deep expertise of the Truckee/Tahoe region and fusing her time, talent, and treasure into her real estate profession and community, Alison has accomplished unprecedented sales that are a direct reflection of her relentless dedication to her clients and the region in which she lives.

"Our commitment to providing our clients an exceptional level of service, support and expertise is always at the heart of what we do and the decisions we make. Joining together with Corcoran Global Living was a natural next step for our team’s success. The brand, the people, the tools and the support are powering the company’s phenomenal growth. We know it will be a remarkable benefit for our team and our clients as well,” commented Alison Elder.

As a top producing agent, Alison attributes her success to being kind, generous, and consistently striving to exceed her clients’ expectations. As part of her commitment to nurturing and giving back to the community she calls home, she is proud to support the prestigious Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, the Best of Tahoe Chef’s ~ supporting Tahoe Forest Health System’s cancer patient psycho-social programs, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s Queen of Hearts, Excellence in Education, Girls on the Run, and the Humane Society amongst other notable organizations within the region. Alison also initiated Girls Giving Back, a program created through Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to teach and nurture young women about philanthropy.

Corcoran Global Living continues to broaden its unprecedented growth across the Reno/Tahoe region, and along the West Coast, by attracting the top independent brokerages, teams, and real estate professionals in today’s market. As a family of associates, Corcoran Global Living now represents over 1,000 industry leading real estate professionals with annual combined sales volume in excess of $5 billion year to date 2020.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Alison and her team to our Corcoran Global Living family. Her market expertise, community development care, and passion for elevated customer service within the luxury segment of the market aligns strategically with our brand and vision. As partners within our Lake Tahoe operations, Alison and the Elder Group are uniquely positioned to foster an even greater positive difference in people’s lives across the region, as well as to leverage their talent in the further support and growth of our associates into the future. The collaboration reflects our united culture of making a difference in the communities we call home,” states Michael Mahon, CEO of Corcoran Global Living.

Alison and her team may be reached at 530.582.8103 or found online at eldergrouptahoerealestate.com.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 34 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 1,000 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $5 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment

Melody Foster Corcoran Global Living 4154263211 melody.foster@corcorangl.com