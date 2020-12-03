Neue Auctions will conclude the year with a Pretty Little Smalls online auction Dec. 5th; 322 lots, all perfect as gifts

Custom-made 18kt yellow gold, imperial topaz and diamond brooch of sunburst form, with undulating golden rods set with seven brilliant cut diamonds (est. $12,000-$15,000). Beautiful antique Colombian emerald, gold, diamond and platinum brooch with a center oval cut emerald surrounded by 12 old European cut diamonds (est. $10,000-$12,000). Gentleman’s Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra co-axial chronometer wristwatch having a navy blue dial with luminous steel hands, 27-jewel movement (est. $2,500-$4,500). Ruby and diamond ring boasting a one-carat oval cut natural ruby of very fine color and brilliance, surrounded by 10 round brilliant cut diamonds (est. $2,000-$3,000). Southeast Asian high karat gold dragon bracelet, possibly Balinese, marked 22kt gold, also marked ‘MKP’, with lovely granulation (est. $3,000-$4,000).

The sale, beginning at 11 am Eastern time, features small, beautiful, sparkly and interesting items that are easy and quick to ship -- perfect for the holidays.

Items include Art Deco diamond jewelry, antique car mascots, toys, trains, Buddy Trucks, Steiff animals, watches, Native American jewelry, sterling silver, small scale decorative arts and miniatures.” — Cynthia Maciejewski