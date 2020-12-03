Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, ESU’s and Rule 18/Interim Facilities
Revised Staff Reporting 2020-2021 Guidance
A revised 2020-2021 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting website here. The only revision is the addition of Staff Position Assignment Code I-2323 (Special Education Administrator – School Age SPED Staff Funded by IDEA Grants).
You just read:
Revised Staff Reporting 2020-2021 Guidance | Nebraska Department of Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.