Revised Staff Reporting 2020-2021 Guidance | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, ESU’s and Rule 18/Interim Facilities

Revised Staff Reporting 2020-2021 Guidance

A revised 2020-2021 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting website here. The only revision is the addition of Staff Position Assignment Code I-2323 (Special Education Administrator – School Age SPED Staff Funded by IDEA Grants).