Lemongrass Supports the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

Participation enables customers easy access to services, software and data products that run on AWS

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass , a leading professional and managed service provider of SAP enterprise applications running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. As a participant in the launch, Lemongrass is one of the first AWS Premier Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS.



Lemongrass works with leading enterprises across multiple verticals in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. The company has been working with AWS since 2010, is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency designation. It was recently awarded the coveted AWS Migration Competency designation, in addition to becoming an AWS Managed Services Provider, in recognition of the thousands of SAP systems that Lemongrass has migrated with a 100% success rate.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Lemongrass to migrate, operate, innovate and automate their SAP systems in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not procure software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Lemongrass now available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“We are very excited to be part of this program and support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Michael Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “At Lemongrass, we are dedicated to helping our customers identify and eliminate all friction when transforming and operating their mission critical applications on AWS. Now, they can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace.”

Click here for more information.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS), focused on delivering superior, highly automated Operate services, accelerating growth and profitability with robust, reusable migration pattern assets. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation, and automation of SAP on AWS. The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS Managed Service Provider, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.

To learn more about Lemongrass, visit https://lemongrassconsulting.com/.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com