Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden Appointing Brian Deese as Director of the National Economic Council

"Brian Deese is an excellent choice to lead the National Economic Council (NEC), and his selection ought to reassure Americans that President-elect Biden's White House team will be relentlessly focused on an economic agenda that helps all of our people get ahead. As a former member of the NEC and a former Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Obama, Mr. Deese has experience working with Congress to ensure that the legislative and executive branches can partner to create and expand opportunities for our people to Make It In America. Moreover, I have every confidence Mr. Deese will put tackling the climate crisis at the center of a forward-looking economic agenda to build back better from this pandemic with a clean-energy economy. I look forward to working with him and the other members of the NEC and White House team next year to advance an economic agenda through the House that creates good jobs for American workers and enables our businesses to compete and grow."