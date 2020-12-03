FitMyFoot Business Advisory Board to Help Transform Foot Wellness
Leader in Custom Insoles Releases its Multi-Patented Digital Measurement App to Footwear Retailers
The Foot.Science app is a game changer for the industry, and we’re just getting started. We’ve got the right people on board to help us continue to push the innovation envelope.”VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FitMyFoot, the leader in foot wellness and maker of the world’s most technically advanced custom insoles, today announced the formation of its business advisory board. The new board combines custom footwear, business and tech expertise that will help shape the company’s innovation agenda.
— Chris Jolley, CEO of FitMyFoot
FitMyFoot also announced today that it’s making its award-winning Foot.Science app available to footwear retailers. The app makes it possible for them to provide online shoppers a way to get a more precise fit for their feet, thereby reducing costly online order return rates.
"Retailers have been looking for ways to make the online experience more personal for the shopper," said Chris Jolley, CEO of FitMyFoot. “The Foot.Science app is a game changer for the industry, and we’re just getting started. We’ve got the right people on board to help us continue to push the innovation envelope”.
Introducing the members of the FitMyFoot Advisory Board (in alphabetical order):
AnnMarie Coe Thomas, Founder, Story Forward Marketing LLC
Thomas has nearly 20 years of experience leading high-tech marketing communications efforts. After beginning her career at PR agency Weber Shandwick, Thomas spent ten years at Microsoft in divisions such as Xbox, consumer software and Microsoft Advertising. Most recently, Thomas was VP of marketing for product incubation at ADP.
Thomas’ specialty: Creating win-wins for companies and their audiences through story.
Bill Snowden, Business Guru, Footwear Expert and Entrepreneur
As FootwearNews.com wrote, “Bill Snowden has footwear in his blood – and he’s spent decades building businesses.” Snowden is a globally experienced executive with a proven record of success spanning 15+ years of experience in all facets of business, from product innovation to customer acquisition.
Snowden’s specialty: Harnessing the power of data and turning it into understandable and meaningful messages for a thriving ecommerce business.
Brian Riseland, Entrepreneur and Tech Business Strategist
A 25-year Microsoft veteran, Riseland has led sales and marketing for commercial and consumer products, such as Windows, Dynamics, Azure and developer tools. He is founder of Laundry Genius, a household and commercial laundry service that will open its first location in Everett, WA early next year. He’s also a high-school basketball official for the Pacific Northwest Basketball Officials Association.
Riseland’s specialty: Building successful go-to-market strategies through business transformation at scale.
Chris Carle, Footwear Expert and Entrepreneur
Over the course of his 25-year career, Carle has built a track record of success as a business leader of billion-dollar categories at Nike, focused on consumer insights, product and brand strategy, most recently for the $400M “Nike By You” business.
Carle’s specialty: Driving vision and strategy where footwear, technology and business meet.
Dan Madsen, Entrepreneur, Visionary and Philanthropist
Madsen is currently Chairman and CEO of One Eighty, a leader in hospitality. He has launched and overseen multiple international businesses within both the B2B and B2C spaces. Since 1988, his business philosophy has centered on people, positively impacting the lives of employees, customers, and business associates every day. This approach led him to create the One Eighty Foundation.
Madsen’s specialty: Building the right combination of people, platform, and pipeline to positively impact the way business is done.
Drew Nordstrom, Wealth Management Guru and Entrepreneur
Nordstrom has held roles that have taken him from the retail space, to the gig economy, to his current position as a leading client advisor at The Caprock Group. Prior to Caprock, Nordstrom co-founded and ran Zenledger.io, a venture-backed tax software company for the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Nordstrom’s specialty: Getting the most out of revenue streams to widen profit margins.
About FitMyFoot
FitMyFoot (formerly Wiivv Wearables, Inc.) transforms Foot Wellness with the world’s most technically advanced insoles and sandals. With ten patents protecting the custom footwear and mobile space, FitMyFoot uses photos of the customer’s foot via the Foot.Science mobile app to create customized, biomechanically optimized footwear for each unique foot, improving overall alignment, and reducing foot fatigue and pain. FitMyFoot algorithms are built on more than 12-million data points and rising, and the products are validated in third party biomechanics laboratories and rigorously tested across thousands of customers to ensure optimum comfort and function.
