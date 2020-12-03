GiveGab Fundraising Platform Sees 63% Increase in Online Donations for GivingTuesday 2020

/EIN News/ -- Ithaca, NY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the number one digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising, processed over $13.3 million in online donations this GivingTuesday, a 63% increase from the online totals for GivingTuesday 2019. From midnight through 11:59 pm on December 1, 2020, GiveGab powered 94 Giving Day sites and processed 104,525 gifts from 54,335 donors for 4,051 nonprofit organizations, with an average donation size of $127.

One of GiveGab’s new Giving Days, The Panhandle Gives, powered by the Amarillo Area Foundation for nonprofits in the Panhandle area of Texas, reached over 175% of their goal this GivingTuesday.

“Historically in the USA, when there has been great need, there has been great generosity. And the people of the Texas Panhandle certainly lived up to that during The Panhandle Gives. We exceeded our goal of raising $2 million by raising $3.525 million dollars! One of the keys to the success of our campaign was using the GiveGab platform. Donors and nonprofits alike went out of their way to compliment the ease of use the site provides, and from an admin perspective, we couldn’t have asked for better support. Thank you for being an important part of our team GiveGab!” - Amy Lovell, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships at Amarillo Area Foundation

#weGiveCatholic, a Giving Day organized by the Catholic Community Foundation for Catholic organizations in Northeast Ohio, held its fifth annual Giving Day on GiveGab this year with amazing results.

"This year, we had an opportunity to engage with our #weGiveCatholic supporters in new ways through GG Live. This provided a way for our organizations to connect with the Catholic community virtually and showcase their missions. We are thankful for the expertise provided by GiveGab in making our live-streaming experience a success, which helped us achieve new records in dollars raised and the number of donors who supported our ministries." - Bob Hickey, Director of Development at Catholic Community Foundation

GiveGab has seen the growth of online giving during GivingTuesday for their partners every year since 2015, when the platform saw just over $176k raised. This year’s GivingTuesday marks another record, helping thousands of nonprofits raise over $13 million compared to just over $8 million raised online last year.

“With the year we’ve just had following the pandemic, nonprofits needed more help than ever, so it was especially heartwarming to see the level of generosity we saw leading up to and during GivingTuesday. Our repeat Giving Days have averaged 74% growth in fundraising compared to last year, and that’s a testament to the drive and commitment of our partners to support their communities.” - Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-Founder of GiveGab

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective.

