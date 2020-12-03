Pressing on: Second of three weekend closures in Montesano for SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge scheduled

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Total closure starts Friday evening, Dec. 18, and lasts all weekend

MONTESANO – How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. That is exactly what contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will do beginning 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge – except no eating is involved. Crews will close the highway at the construction site to continue rehabilitation of the 1950s-era bridge. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to reach their destinations.

Demolition of the east-half of the old timber structure which supported the roadway was completed earlier this summer, and construction of the new concrete girder bridge continues. Steel truss bridge painting is complete with construction to raise the portals happening next. Travelers will detour roughly 10 miles via US 101 and US 12. WSDOT will work to accommodate emergency responders.

The move to the new bridge portion requires traffic to be completely off the roadway, away from heavy machinery.

SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge Closure Details:

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

The $25 million bridge rehabilitation project, which has been underway since spring 2019, replaces deteriorating timber roadway supports with a prestressed concrete girder bridge, installs modern safety rails and repaints the entire structure to protect against corrosion.

WSDOT crews are making good progress on the bridge rehabilitation and expect to have work wrapped up late spring 2021.

Advance information about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County is available online. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.