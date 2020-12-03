Xuesong “Pine” Liu Receives IFMA’s Forty Under 40 International Award

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanFM Technologies, Inc. announces that Dr. Xuesong “Pine” Liu has been selected to receive The International Facility Management Association’s (IFMA) prestigious Forty Under 40 Award. IFMA will host its annual World Workplace Conference and Expo virtually on December 9-10, 2020, where the recipients will be recognized.

In celebration of its fortieth anniversary this year, IFMA is honoring the talents and achievements of young facility professionals with this esteemed award. The recognition is based on individuals who are making a positive impact on the facility management (FM) industry, whether through innovation, discovery, or notable contributions.

“Pine is a visionary and an extremely talented professional. He is on the verge of exploding into the intelligent-building sector with his revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) platform. I congratulate Pine on winning this outstanding award,” stated Dr. Burcu Akinci, Chief Innovation Officer at LeanFM Technologies.

Dr. Liu is CTO and co-founder of LeanFM Technologies, an international Saa S company serving operational facility managers. He is the developer of LeanFM Prescriptiv™, the first of its kind that uses AI and ML to improve HVAC operations in the built environment. Michael Giorgione , CEO of the company recently noted, "I have always been impressed with an individual who combines passion and intelligence to create something that matters. Pine is that extraordinary person, and it is an honor to work with him and to lead this outstanding company."

In 2009, Dr. Liu received a Masters of Software Engineering and completed a Ph.D. in civil engineering in 2012, both from C arnegie M ellon U niversity Prior to founding LeanFM Technologies, Dr. Liu was Research Assistant Professor at Carnegie Mellon University in the Civil and Environmental Engineering department, where he worked on patented technologies. For three years, he was the Asset Manager for the university gaining firsthand experience to identify the critical needs in facility management practices.

Dr. Liu said, “This is a great recognition to the work that my advisors and partners at LeanFM Technologies and CMU have achieved together. A special thanks to my colleagues Dr. Burcu Akinci and Michael Giorgione, for their trust and support as we work together on this great venture.”

In 2017, he was honored with the Innovation Award by the Pittsburg h Business Times, and a second- place award for International High-Tech Startups in Shenzhen, China.

ABOUT LEANFM TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2016 by Drs. Pine Liu and Burcu Akinci, LeanFM Technologies is an international Saa S company serving operational facility managers. LeanFM Prescriptiv™, their cloud-based software, is used in hospitals, universities, hotels, offices, or anywhere that uses a centralized HVAC system. The technology is powered by AI, rapid-point matching, and 3-D visualization that diagnoses the root cause of faults at the component level to maximize HVAC operational performance. The company’s headquarters are located in Pittsburg h , PA. You can reach them at 619-495-7983 or visit their website at leanfmtech.com .

Attachment

Michael A. Giorgione, CEO LeanFM Technologies P: 619-495-7983 E: mike@leanfmtech.com