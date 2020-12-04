Top Family Lawyer joins WhitbeckBennett’s Growing National Law Practice
James Beglis to lead Mediation Practice.
I’ve been impressed by the amount of support services available to me and my clients as well as the tech-forward mentality of the firm.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhitbeckBennett, a national family law firm specializing in family, special education, and mental health law, announces that James Beglis has joined the firm as a partner and practice lead. Mr. Beglis will advise clients on Family Law, Estate Planning, and Guardianship / Conservatorship cases and lead their Mediation Practice. Before joining the firm, Mr. Beglis owned a law practice, Beglis Law PLLC, for close to eight years.
— James Beglis
“Jim is the perfect addition to our practice. With his stellar reputation as a litigator and as a mediator, we are very fortunate to have him on board,” stated John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett.
Mr. Beglis began his legal career in Loudoun County, where he practiced criminal and traffic defense exclusively. He gained invaluable trial and courtroom experience before leaving to join a small law firm in Fairfax, where he specialized in divorce and family law matters of every variety and handled all the firm’s estate planning cases.
A native of Northern Virginia, James is deeply involved in the community. He is a member of the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Bench-Bar Committee and the Family Law and Trust and Estate sections of the Virginia State Bar. He is also active in the adult involuntary commitment hearings in Loudoun County, including hearing cases and regularly training law enforcement officers on the involuntary commitment process. Additionally, James served for several years as a certified Guardian ad litem for children, is a member of the Knights of Columbus charitable organization, and has coached his children’s soccer teams for years. James received a J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Virginia. James is admitted to the Virginia State Bar and is a Virginia Super Lawyer.
“I’ve known John since I began practicing law in Leesburg in 2004 and am very excited to join forces with him and the rest of the talented crew at WhitbeckBennett,” stated Mr. Beglis. “In the short time that I’ve been here, I’ve been impressed by the amount of support services available to me and my clients as well as the tech-forward mentality of the firm.”
Mr. Beglis accepts cases throughout Northern Virginia, regularly practicing in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, Alexandria, Clarke, and Fauquier Counties.
For additional information about WhitbeckBennett, please visit their website at www.wblaws.com.
###
About WhitbeckBennett
WhitbeckBennett is a leading, full-service national law firm with a strong focus on family law, mental health law, and special education with offices in Leesburg, Richmond, Tysons, Rockville MD, DC, and Wilmington DE. WhitbeckBennett provides legal services to families and individuals, helping them get the best result possible through experience and compassion. For more info, visit: www.wblaws.com
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter