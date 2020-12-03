Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (November 22-28)

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 3, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,519 for the week of Nov. 22-28, 2020, with a total of $9,467,559 of benefits paid. There were 27,213 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 22-28

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

11/22  to 11/28

2,460

532

527

Week Prior

(11/15  to 11/21)

3,077

-20.1%

709

-25%

684

-23%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 22-28

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

11/22  to 11/28

16,932

2,647

7,634

Week Prior

(11/15  to 11/21)

17,557

-3.711%

2,577

2.7%

7,867

-3%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to Nov. 28, 2020

Current Week 

(11/22 - 11/28)

Previous Week 

(11/15 - 11/21)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

3,519

4,470

1,131

270,480

53,721

28,362

Continued Claims

27,213

28,002

8,856

$567,701,405

$66,042,386

$68,058,192

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$852,038,167

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$75,810,900

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 21, 2020, was 2,567. A total of 3,145 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“While we did see a marked decrease in the number of new unemployment claims for the week, this may be artificially low as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The need for unemployment benefits remains, unfortunately the additional benefits provided by the CARES Act are set to expire on December 26, 2020, including the Pandemic Unemployment for the self-employed and the 13 week Extended Unemployment benefits.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

