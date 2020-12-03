Federal Reserve Board announces members of its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced seven members, including three new members, of its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC. The members will serve three-year terms beginning in 2021.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

This year, the inaugural IPAC members began serving staggered terms ranging from one to three years, and four have been selected to serve three-year terms beginning next year. Additionally, three new members will also start three-year terms next year.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas.

New Members Shweta Jhanji Senior Vice President, Treasurer Ameriprise Financial

Bryan Pickel Vice President & Head, International Regulatory Affairs Prudential Financial

Sarah Williams Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Risk Management Global Atlantic Financial Company

Re-appointed Members John Bruno The Auto Club Group Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Human Resources Officer

Bridget Hagan The Cypress Group Partner, Head of Insurance Practice Group

Aaron Sarfatti AXA Equitable Life Chief Risk Officer

Halina von dem Hagen Manulife Global Treasurer and Head of Capital Management

