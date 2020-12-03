Add Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract for Better Heart Health

/EIN News/ -- MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The past year has been a demanding one on the heart in more ways than one, from the stresses of social distancing with loved ones and friends, to the added health concerns brought on by the pandemic. Building a stronger heart has become vital. An often-overlooked vegetable that can help strengthen the heart is garlic and specifically Aged Garlic Extract, says Matthew Jay Budoff, MD, FACC, FAHA, professor of medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the endowed chair of preventive cardiology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Much of Budoff’s studies on the healing benefits of garlic have used a garlic dietary supplement from Wakunaga of America called Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract.



Budoff has been the lead researcher on numerous studies showing the healing powers of garlic, but says few doctors know to recommend it. This common vegetable has been the subject of 4,525 study abstracts that can be found in the National Library of Medicine, showing it can successfully treat more than 150 chronic diseases and effectively protect against bacteria, viruses, infections and heart disease.

“Garlic has been used for centuries to treat ailments like heart disease, asthma, respiratory disorders and digestive problems,” said Budoff. “The research we are doing in modern times show that using Aged Garlic Extract is even more powerful and can not only assist the immune system, but also dramatically improve heart health; reverse early heart disease; and prevent strokes and heart attacks.”

While Budoff says, Aged Garlic Extract may not replicate the effects of cholesterol or blood pressure lowering drugs, it has been shown to reduce cholesterol by 10% and reduce blood pressure by three to eight points. In fact, there are 870 peer-reviewed published scientific articles that demonstrate the efficacy of Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract. In one groundbreaking clinical study at the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, led by Budoff, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract slowed total arterial plaque by 80%, reduced soft plaque and demonstrated regression for low-attenuation plaque, which is the most vulnerable component of atherosclerosis. This study showed, for the first time, that a dietary supplement could control and even reverse heart disease.

Budoff uses garlic supplements in his heart health studies because they provide a consistent dose, but eating garlic can provide a similar result, if you can consume large enough quantities and can tolerate the resultant side effects of garlic breath and possible indigestion. Alternatively, Aged Garlic Extract used in Wakunaga’s Kyolic supplements is sourced from certified organic farms in California’s Central Valley, where the garlic is grown without the use of chemical fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides. Once fully mature, the garlic is harvested, cleaned and sliced before being placed in specialized stainless steel containers to age without heat for up to 20 months. This proprietary process increases the garlic’s antioxidant potential and converts harsh and unstable organosulfur compounds into the odorless, non-irritating and bioavailable compounds, which are responsible for its numerous health benefits. Learn more about the benefits of Aged Garlic Extract at: https://kyolic.com/brands/kyolic.

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, Wakunaga of America Co., LTD has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic AGE, Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

