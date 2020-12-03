Former Loudoun Deputy Public Defender joins WhitbeckBennett's Growing Family Law Practice
Elizabeth Lancaster to lead Special Education Practice.
She is a relentless advocate for her clients and extremely hard working.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhitbeckBennett, a national family law firm specializing in family, special education, and mental health law, announces that Elizabeth Lancaster has joined the firm as a partner and practice lead. Ms. Lancaster will use her 15 years as a litigator to advise clients on a broad range of family law topics and lead WhitbeckBennett's Special Education Practice. Before joining WhitbeckBennett, Elizabeth served as Deputy Public Defender for the Office of the Public Defender in Loudoun County, Virginia.
— John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
"I have known Elizabeth for many years and regard her as one of the finest trial lawyers I have ever seen. She is a relentless advocate for her clients and extremely hard working. Families in crisis in Loudoun County will be better served now that Elizabeth is going into private practice," stated John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett.
Before serving as the Deputy Public Defender, Ms. Lancater served as Senior Assistant Public Defender and as Assistant Public Defender. During her tenure at the Office of the Public Defender, Elizabeth represented clients in cases ranging from first-degree murder to truancy, but has an extraordinary passion for working with juveniles.
Throughout her work with juveniles, Elizabeth has helped fundamentally change the system of juvenile justice in Loudoun County by reducing populations in detention and state care, providing families access to treatment and services, providing a voice for youth in crisis, and in doing so, significantly reducing recidivism in juvenile court. Elizabeth brings this same passion and advocacy to Special Education Law. She is driven to give a voice to those children and families struggling through an overwhelming educational system. Elizabeth also brings her significant trial and litigation experience to the area of family law. Her experience in serving individuals and families in crisis gives her a unique client-centered approach.
"I feel incredibly honored to join the team at WhitbeckBennett. I truly believe that their mission of providing zealous, client-centered representation, with a focus on helping families, aligns perfectly with my values as a litigator," stated Ms. Lancaster. "I look forward to continuing my mission of helping juveniles and families as they navigate the legal system, with the support of my amazing colleagues."
Elizabeth received her J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law and her B.S. from American University. She is admitted to the Virginia State Bar and accepts cases throughout Northern Virginia.
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit their website at www.wblaws.com.
About WhitbeckBennett
Whitbeck Bennett is a leading, full-service national law firm with a strong focus on family law, mental health law, and special education with offices in Leesburg, Richmond, Tysons, Rockville MD, DC, and Wilmington DE. WhitbeckBennett provides legal services to families and individuals, helping them get the best result possible through experience and compassion. For more information, visit: www.wblaws.com
